Latest Numbers Put Number of Forcibly Displaced Artsakh People at 101,000

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — The number of forcibly displaced persons who’ve arrived to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh stood at 101,848 according to the latest updated registration data released on October 20.

Of that total, 48,964 are male and 52,884 are female, Migration and Citizenship Service Director Armen Ghazaryan told reporters.

On October 20, 15,207 forcibly displaced persons (9,447 minors, 5,760 adults) received a one-time support of 100,000 drams ($248). According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, in general, more than 95,200 people have already received the one-time sum.

A group of people forcibly displaced from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on October 23 gathered outside the French Embassy in Yerevan, asking for asylum in France.

“Today I live in Armenia together with 14 members of my family, but I would like us to be granted asylum in France,” Artsakh war participant Alexander Hayrapetyan said.

“We are taking this step because the Artsakh people are separated in Armenia,” he added.