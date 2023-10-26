  TOP STORIES WEEK   43
 

Children from Artsakh arriving in Armenia
Latest Numbers Put Number of Forcibly Displaced Artsakh People at 101,000

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Combined Sources) —  The number of forcibly displaced persons who’ve arrived to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh stood at 101,848 according to the latest updated registration data released on October 20.

Of that total, 48,964 are male and 52,884 are female, Migration and Citizenship Service Director Armen Ghazaryan told reporters.

On October 20, 15,207 forcibly displaced persons (9,447 minors, 5,760 adults) received a one-time support of 100,000 drams ($248). According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia,  in general, more than 95,200 people have already received the one-time sum.

A group of people forcibly displaced from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on October 23 gathered outside the French Embassy in Yerevan, asking for asylum in France.

“Today I live in Armenia together with 14 members of my family, but I would like us to be granted asylum in France,” Artsakh war participant Alexander Hayrapetyan said.

“We are taking this step because the Artsakh people are separated in Armenia,” he added.

The man ruled out living under Azerbaijani rule in Artsakh, citing examples of grievances.

“Seeing someone being killed before your very eyes, recalling the Sumgait events which were repeated in Artsakh, how can you live with these cruel people and be sure that there is a future there?” he said.

More than 3,000 of the over 100,000 forcibly displaced persons who arrived to Armenia have left the country, PM Nikol Pashinyan said this week.

“As of today, more than 3,000 forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh have left the Republic of Armenia. I don’t want to make conclusions regarding this topic. Perhaps most of them are visiting their family members to spend some time with them. I hope we are giving this message very clear, and also calling upon our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to consider staying in Armenia a priority. We are doing everything to support them,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“We’ve allocated over $100 million, we will implement the most various projects,” Pashinyan said, calling on the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh to stay in Armenia.

(Stories from Armenpress and Panorama.am were used to compile this report.)

