Various Countries Pledge Help to Artsakh Refugees

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — Various countries and international organizations have so far pledged a total of 35 million euros ($37 million) in assistance for Armenia through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to meet the needs of the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan said this week.

Another 35 million euros have already been allocated, 15 million of which will be provided as budgetary support to the Armenian government. Development agencies will direct the rest of the funds through their representations to support the forcibly displaced persons.

Furthermore, over the course of the past two weeks Armenia received more than 100 tons of humanitarian aid for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The government is monitoring the issues of the forcibly displaced persons and continues to develop support programs accordingly. The past two weeks were used to solve the primary issues, but it’s already time to clarify the further assistance programs in the direction of mid-term and long-term tasks. Soon these programs will be presented to get opinions and adjust the decisions more appropriately,” Khachatryan, who is in charge of the Humanitarian Center responding to the crisis, said at a press conference.

France has allocated 1 million euros ($1.05 million) for the United Nations World Food Programme’s (WFP) emergency response efforts in Armenia, WFP Armenia said on X.

“Proud to announce a generous €1million contribution from France to WFP’s emergency response efforts in Armenia, following meeting between WFP Chief Cindy McCain and [French] Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in NYC. Strengthening our partnership to support those in need,” WFP Armenia said.