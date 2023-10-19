  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Various Countries Pledge Help to Artsakh Refugees

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
29
0

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — Various countries and international organizations have so far pledged a total of 35 million euros ($37 million)  in assistance for Armenia through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to meet the needs of the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan said this week.

Another 35 million euros have already been allocated, 15 million of which will be provided as budgetary support to the Armenian government. Development agencies will direct the rest of the funds through their representations to support the forcibly displaced persons.

Furthermore, over the course of the past two weeks Armenia received more than 100 tons of humanitarian aid for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The government is monitoring the issues of the forcibly displaced persons and continues to develop support programs accordingly. The past two weeks were used to solve the primary issues, but it’s already time to clarify the further assistance programs in the direction of mid-term and long-term tasks. Soon these programs will be presented to get opinions and adjust the decisions more appropriately,” Khachatryan, who is in charge of the Humanitarian Center responding to the crisis, said at a press conference.

France has allocated 1 million euros ($1.05 million) for the United Nations World Food Programme’s (WFP) emergency response efforts in Armenia, WFP Armenia said on X.

“Proud to announce a generous €1million contribution from France to WFP’s emergency response efforts in Armenia, following meeting between WFP Chief Cindy McCain and [French] Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in NYC. Strengthening our partnership to support those in need,” WFP Armenia said.

French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies said the funds will be directed to meet the needs of Armenia following the forced displacement of 100,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

A Russian humanitarian mission has delivered 6 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia, the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Yerevan said in a press release.

Specialists from Russia will deliver the humanitarian goods to the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The humanitarian goods include personal hygiene products, household chemicals and food.

The Australian Government has announced an aid package of $500,000 ($318,000 US)  for Armenia to assist with the humanitarian crisis, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

In announcing the aid package, Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed concern over the welfare of the 100,000 people who fled Nagorno Karabakh, and it was specified that the contribution will be delivered by UNHCR to help provide shelter and supplies to refugees and host communities.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Michael Kolokossian, Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU), said, “The aid announced today is a welcome first step towards helping the Artsakh refugees. Having advocated for this along with our community and friends in parliament, the Armenian National Committee of Australia looks forward to further steps we’ve outlined, which are needed to make a lasting difference.”

“The Armenians who have forcibly fled Nagorno Karabakh did so due to active ethnic cleansing. Now, they face an uncertain future after enduring constant military attacks and dehumanization policies by Azerbaijan,” Kolokossian added.

Kolokossian called for sanctions on the unchecked petro-dictatorship in Baku.

“What we need to see now is sanctions. To prevent further violence – we need to see the perpetrators face consequences. Azerbaijan still to this day is yet to face any consequences for its role in ethnically cleansing the region,” he said.

 

ArmeniaArtsakh
