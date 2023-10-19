Some 15,000 Children from Karabakh Receive Financial Aid

YEREVAN (Arka) — Some 15,000 children from Nagorno-Karabakh, who fled their homes with their parents after Azerbaijani military offensive on Sept. 19-20, and arrived in Armenia, have received one-time financial aid of 100,000 drams, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Narek Mkrtchyan said on October 17.

The aid provided by the government of Armenia is transferred to the bank cards of the mothers or legal representatives of the displaced minors.

“A special platform was launched where parents have to register their children. Some 27,300 children out of nearly 30,000 have already been registered. Soon all of them will receive the lump sum payments they are entitled to,” Mkrtchyan said at a press briefing.

He also reminded that the refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh will also be receiving monthly assistance each of 50,000 drams (40,000 drams for paying rent and 10,000 drams for paying utility bill) for the next six months.

“From November this year, our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh who have their own housing in Armenia will receive 10,000 drams every month to compensate for utility expenses,” the minister added.