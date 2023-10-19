  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
42

Week

Latest articles of the week
Marija Pejčinović Burić, Didier Reynders
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Pashinyan Discusses Refugee Assistance in Strasbourg

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
4
0

YEREVAN (Arka) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic-Buric on October 17 as part of his working visit to Strasbourg, the Armenian government press service reported.

It said Pashinyan and Marija Pejcinovic-Buric discussed the humanitarian situation resulting from the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing policy. They discussed also steps to be taken by the international community in solving the existing problems of the refugees.

The sides touched upon the developments in the region and the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Later Pashinyan laid flowers at the Armenian cross-stone erected in front of the headquarters of the Council of Europe.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Karabakh’s Death Toll Close to 500
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakh
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.