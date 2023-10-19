Pashinyan Discusses Refugee Assistance in Strasbourg

YEREVAN (Arka) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic-Buric on October 17 as part of his working visit to Strasbourg, the Armenian government press service reported.

It said Pashinyan and Marija Pejcinovic-Buric discussed the humanitarian situation resulting from the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing policy. They discussed also steps to be taken by the international community in solving the existing problems of the refugees.

The sides touched upon the developments in the region and the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Later Pashinyan laid flowers at the Armenian cross-stone erected in front of the headquarters of the Council of Europe.