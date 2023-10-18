Wings of Tatev Cable Car Nominated for World Travel Awards 2023

YEREVAN — The Wings of Tatev cable car has once again been nominated for the prestigious international tourism award, World Travel Awards 2023, in the category of “World’s Leading Cable Car Ride 2023.” The project previously won in this category in 2021. Now it is competing with cable cars from Bolivia, Brazil, Vietnam, Canada, New Zealand, the USA, and South Africa.

Wings of Tatev is the world’s longest passenger cable car. It entered the Guinness Book of Records not only because of its length – 5,752 meters – but also as the world’s only engineering structure of this scale built in just 10 months. The ropeway project was realized by the Austrian-Swiss company Doppelmayr/Garaventa, a leader in the field of ropeway construction.

On October 16, 2023, the Wings of Tatev cable car celebrated its 13th year of operation. Since its opening in 2010, it has been used by more than 1,300,000 people. Thanks to it, every fifth tourist in Armenia visits Tatev. The Wings of Tatev project is part of the “Tatev Revival Program,” initiated by Ruben Vardanyan and Veronika Zonabend. The cable car is a non-profit project, and all its proceeds are directed towards the restoration of the Tatev Monastery and community development. The cable car is managed by Impulse Business Management.

To vote for the Wings of Tatev, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official award website by following the link.

2. Register with your email.