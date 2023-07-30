Buy Armenian Announces Amb. Armen Baibourtian Joins Its Newly Created Advisory Board

GLENDALE, Calif. — Buy Armenian is proud to announce that Ambassador Dr. Armen Baibourtian, who has a combined experience of 33 years in diplomacy, professorship, management, and executive leadership, has agreed to join its newly established Advisory Board. Baibourtian brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Board to help shape the Buy Armenian’s noble mission and successfully carry it out.

Baibourtian has worked twice as Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Co-chair of the Security Dialogue with the US, first Armenian Chief Negotiator with the European Union, first Ambassador of Armenia in India, Indonesia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Senior Advisor to the UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Yerevan, Co-chair of Armenia’s bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Technological, Cultural, and Educational Cooperation with China and India, and founding Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles. He became the first in Armenia to hold the prestigious Jean Monnet Chair of European Union Studies when teaching at the Center for European Studies at Yerevan State University. He held the position of Consul General in Los Angeles for the second time having completed his mission in March 2022. He holds the top diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Presently, he serves as Professor of Political Science at University of Massachusetts, Amherst (since 2014) teaching remotely from Glendale, CA. Simultaneously, Baibourtian is the Chief Administrative Officer in a group of California-based companies in the transportation industry. The firm is one of the largest US Postal Service contractors and in the Energy and Insurance fields.

“We look forward to working with Ambassador Dr. Baibourtian and are excited about other Armenian community leaders to join us on our Advisory Board,” said Dr. Nishan Odabashian, the co-founder of Buy Armenian.

The Advisory Board’s role is to lend its skills, relevant knowledge, experience, critical thinking and analysis to Buy Armenian to help its business leadership make more informed decisions.