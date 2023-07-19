Maro Shahinian Appointed Preschool Director of Hovsepian School

PASADENA, Calif. —The Board and the Administration of St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School announces the appointment of Maro Shahinian as the new Preschool Director of Hovsepian School.

Shahinian holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in education, with emphasis on Early Childhood Education and Development. She has over 14 years of teaching experience in preschool, and recently she completed her first year of leadership role as Hovsepian Preschool’s Interim Director. Mrs. Shahinian has been happily married to her husband Anto for twenty-one years and has three children: Sophie, Sarine, and Kaspar.

“Mrs. Shahinian’s many years of experience, dedication, and passion was apparent both as a teacher and an Interim Director. She is well-respected by her colleagues and our community of parents. We are looking forward to working with her and supporting her to materialize her vision as our new Director,” said Shahé Mankerian, the principal of Hovsepian School.