  TOP STORIES WEEK   29
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
29

Week

Latest articles of the week
Maro Shahinian
Arts & CultureCommunity

Maro Shahinian Appointed Preschool Director of Hovsepian School

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
41
0

PASADENA, Calif. —The Board and the Administration of St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School announces the appointment of Maro Shahinian as the new Preschool Director of Hovsepian School.

Shahinian holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in education, with emphasis on Early Childhood Education and Development. She has over 14 years of teaching experience in preschool, and recently she completed her first year of leadership role as Hovsepian Preschool’s Interim Director. Mrs. Shahinian has been happily married to her husband Anto for twenty-one years and has three children: Sophie, Sarine, and Kaspar.

“Mrs. Shahinian’s many years of experience, dedication, and passion was apparent both as a teacher and an Interim Director. She is well-respected by her colleagues and our community of parents. We are looking forward to working with her and supporting her to materialize her vision as our new Director,” said Shahé Mankerian, the principal of Hovsepian School.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Greece Must Support Armenia
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.