Russian-Israeli Blogger Lapshin Tours the Americas, Still in Pursuit of Justice

WATERTOWN — Russian-Israeli blogger Aleksander Lapshin, once imprisoned by Azerbaijan for having visited Artsakh several times, is on a tour of the Americas. He recently held meetings in New York City with Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the Committee to Protect Journalists, and planned to speak at a United Nations panel on human rights, though due to the Canadian wildfires this has been postponed till the fall.
Lapshin said, “I began to prepare for this trip a couple of years ago. I have been to America a number of times but this time it is different. I just want to meet people like politicians, journalists and human rights defenders.” He is giving some talks to the Armenian community, including at the Armenian Catholic Church of Toronto for the Armenians in Canada Social Network on June 3, and at Holy Martyrs Armenian Church in Bayside, Queens on June 11.
Lapshin had taken three trips between 2011 and 2016 to Karabakh, and was accused by Azerbaijan of illegally crossing its state border through Armenia in an attempt evidently to intimidate people from visiting Karabakh. Belarus detained him in 2016 upon Azerbaijan’s request, and after two months’ incarceration, he was extradited to Azerbaijan in February 2017. He was sentenced to three years in prison in July 2017, but was given a pardon that September and flown to Israel after what he describes as an attempt by four masked men in prison on his life. The Azerbaijani government, however, claimed that he had tried to commit suicide.
In 2018, Lapshin filed a case against Azerbaijan in the European Court of Human Rights for attempted murder, torture and illegal imprisonment. Though he won on May 21, 2021, Azerbaijan has refused to pay the compensation of 30,000 euros or accept the verdict. Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Committee adopted a resolution on July 19, 2022 condemning the Belarusian authorities for illegally arresting Lapshin and extraditing him to Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijani government in its turn, according to Lapshin, attempted to again order his arrest while he was visiting the Baltic states in 2019.
Pressure in Israel