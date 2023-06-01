ACF Concert Paying Tribute to Arsen Sayan Features Nairi Babayan, Christina Gullans

ARLINGTON, Mass. — Treasures of Armenian Classical Music will be featured at a concert sponsored by the Armenian Cultural Foundation (ACF), co-sponsored by the Amaras Art Alliance, on Sunday, June 11, at 4 p.m.
Pianist Naira Babayan and cellist Christina Gullans will perform works by Koharik Ghazarossian, Sayat-Nova, Gagik Hovounts, Avet Terteryan, Komitas Vartapet, Edvard Baghdasaryan, and Alexander Harutyunyan.
The concert is part of ACF’s Mirak Chamber Music Series, established in 2017 in memory of John P. Mirak (1907-2000), entrepreneur, philanthropist, community leader, benefactor for decades and late president of the Armenian Cultural Foundation.
The Mirak Chamber Music Series aims to place the world’s finest classical music at the center of the cultural life of the Boston Armenian community in general and Arlington in particular. In line with the Foundation’s mission, to focus “on the history of Armenian music in the diaspora and on the role of Armenian women in the nation’s history,” the Series showcases works by international and Armenian composers, with an emphasis on introducing works by Armenian women composers in Armenia and the Diaspora. On occasion, the Series will also feature and promote young and promising performers and groups as well as premieres of newly written works.
This concert is presented as a tribute to Arsen Sayan (1928-2018), founder and conductor of the KNAR-ANI Choral Groups of Philadelphia and Washington.
Pianist Naira Babayan