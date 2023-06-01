ACF Concert Paying Tribute to Arsen Sayan Features Nairi Babayan, Christina Gullans

Gullans’ playing has been heard in top concert halls around the world, ranging from Carnegie Hall, the National Auditorium in Madrid, Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Jordan Hall, and National Centre for Performing Arts in Beijing. She has also been heard on National Public Radio and telecasts throughout the United States, Europe, and China.

In 2020, Gullens was feature on “Across the Ages,” an album of works written by the Armenian-American composer Alan Hovhaness, released by Albany Records. Inspired by ancient Armenian, Japanese, and Indian musical elements, the collection displays Hovhaness’ ability to synthesize different musical traditions. Utilizing the cello’s rich and expressive nature, this music reflects timeless connections the current generation has to past civilizations, to nature, and to each other. The CD has been praised as a much-needed and overdue addition to American cello discography.

Praised for her “incredible depth” [Broadway World Review], “exemplary musicianship” [Guy Rickards, Musical Opinion] and “thoughtful nature” [David Moore, American Record Guide], Gullans is based in Washington.

Conductor Arsen Saryan

Acknowledged for his purposeful direction and stubborn perseverance, passionate direction, careful preparation of concert programs, and meticulous attention to selection of music combined to reflect in all elements the Armenian spirit and character, Sayan. was a purist in the art of directing and in the authentic interpretation of Armenian music.

Born in Aleppo, Syria (1928) of Daron parentage, Sayan received his early education in the local Mkhitarist School. He continued his education at the Armenian Theological Seminary in Antelias (Beirut), Lebanon. In 1948, upon completing his studies at the Seminary, Sayan returned to Syria, where he taught Armenian language, history and music in various institutions. During the tenure of the late Catholicos Zareh I, he undertook the direction of the 50-voice male choir of the Mother Cathedral of Aleppo. In 1950, he expanded his activities and organized the 90-voice Shoghakan Chorus, which he conducted for seven years.

Moving to the United States in 1957, Saryan served for a number of years as choirmaster at St. Gregory Illuminator Armenian Church in Philadelphia. In 1960 he founded the 70-plus member KNAR intercommunal Armenian Choral Group in Philadelphia, aimed at promoting pan-Armenian activities. Over the years KNAR became the spiritual anchor for the first and future cooperative efforts.

Hailed as the “Indefatigable Apostle of the Armenian Song” for the close to five decades that followed, a purist with unequal devotion and uncompromising dedication and attention to details, Sayan disseminated the treasures of Armenian musical culture through meticulously designed concerts (85) and radio and television broadcasts to Armenian and American audiences in New York, New Jersey, Washington, Richmond, Virginia, and in particular, Philadelphia, and as the musical-cultural director and chief producer of the VOA Armenian Service for 25 years (1970-1995).

In 1963, Sayan was accepted at the Komitas State Conservatory of Music in Yerevan to pursue his studies, majoring in choral direction. He graduated in 1966 with first-class honors and a dissertation titled “Armenian Religious Music of the Middle Ages.” Years later, Sayan headed the Conservatory’s final examination committee for graduating conductors (1998, 2000, 2002, 2003), period. In 1997 He also established a scholarship fund for the students of the Komitas Conservatory.

As part of his humanitarian initiatives, Sayan sponsored the complete renovation of Argavand Music School in Ararat Province, Armenia, named after him. Today, the school continues to thrive thanks to the generous funding of philanthropist, Armenian musicologist, educator and social worker Maestro Sayan. His widow Catherine continues to fund a scholarship through the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) for students who wish to study at the school. Three new scholarships dedicated to Arsen Sayan will be awarded to students with the highest grades.

Arsen Sayan Collection

The ACF houses the Arsen Sayan Collection (No.12), a treasury of major musical Diaspora Armenian music. Meticulously compiled and organized, the Collection is comprised of an extensive library of books, music scores, recordings of the KNAR-ANI choirs’ performances, several binders chronicling decades of activities, newspaper clippings, program notes, and correspondence with composers, musicians, educators, public and cultural figures, writers, poets, scholars and national leaders. Lastly, included is a collection of memorabilia, commendations, certificates of appreciation as well as photographs.

Proceeds from concert will be donated to the Romanos Melikian Music School in Yerevan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of its founding (1923-2023).

Tickets ($20 adults, children under 12 free) can be obtained by contacting the ACF office or by visiting amarasonline.com. Seating limited. The concert will be followed by a reception.