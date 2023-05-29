Political Scientist Suren Sargsyan Gives Interactive Talk on Armenian Foreign Policy Challenges

WATERTOWN — Yerevan political scientist Suren Sargsyan kept a group of Armenian community organizational leaders and interested members engaged in a lecture on Friday, May 19, which turned into an open dialogue on the current foreign policy issues facing Armenia. The event, sponsored by the Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter and the Armenian Mirror-Spectator, for which he is a regular columnist, seemed to prove that there is a thirst for reliable information on what is taking place today in Armenia and Artsakh.

Sargsyan is a political scientist, author, and Ph.D. candidate in American studies, concentrating on US foreign policy towards Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and the Soviet Union/Russia. At the same time, he is a Donald Rumsfeld Fellow and the President of the Armenian Center for American Studies, a research center based in Yerevan, Armenia. He holds a BA degree in law from Yerevan State University, LLM from the American University of Armenia, and an LLM degree in international law from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He is a lecturer at the Brusov State University in Armenia and was a teaching assistant and later co-teacher at the Fletcher School from 2014 to 2016.

Sargsyan has held different positions in the government of Armenia. Suren Sargsyan worked at the office of the President of Armenia as a legal adviser under two former presidents of Armenia from 2004-2011. He served as legal and foreign affairs adviser to the prime minister of Armenia, the speaker of the Parliament of Armenia, and the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.