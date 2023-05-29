  TOP STORIES WEEK   22
 

Khachadourian Receives St. Nerses Shnorhali Medal

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
ATHENS — Sarkis Khachadourian, center, surrounded by his family members on May 19, with his wife Yeghis to his right and to his left the locum tenens of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of Greece Fr. Khoren Arakelian, after receiving the pontifical St. Nerses Shnorhali medal for his six decades of community dedication. Khachadourian, a leader of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL), is the publisher of the Greek-Armenian newspaper Nor Ashkharh.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
