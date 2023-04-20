Who Are Khazar Momeni, Dino Elyassnia? Glamorous Couple Linked to Bob Lee Killing

By Matthew Kupfer, Jonah Owen Lamb, Ida Mojadad

SAN FRANCISCO (San Francisco Standard) — As a plastic surgeon, Dr. Dino Elyassnia never shied away from the limelight, sharing his work transforming noses and necks on social media and singing the praises of his beautiful wife, Khazar Momeni.

But, this week, the arrest of her brother Nima Momeni in the killing of tech executive and Cash App creator Bob Lee forced his glamorous sister and brother-in-law into a different spotlight, with prosecutors suggesting Khazar may have had a relationship with Lee.

On Friday, April 14, as Nima Momeni made his first appearance before a judge, his sister and the surgeon arrived at the San Francisco Superior Court encircled by reporters, photographers and videographers.

Khazar Momeni turned heads. She wore oversized designer sunglasses, a black top, white trousers and a pair of light yellow pointed shoes, holding what appeared to be a clutch bag under the sleeve of a long black coat. Her husband, in a dark suit, held her hand and grimaced and sighed amid the scrum. Neither spoke to reporters, except for a brief “no comment” from Elyassnia.

Previously the subject of glitzy coverage in lifestyle magazines, the couple now find themselves near the center of a murder case, making headlines in news publications across the globe. Neither are charged in the case, but court documents indicate an argument over Khazar Momeni may have precipitated the deadly stabbing.