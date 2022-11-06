Banquet Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Pastor Fr. Abraham Malkhasyan of Bayside, NY

The video, produced by Alexander Vartanian, was a “Scrapbook of Memories” with photos from many successful events over the past decade: the addition of a parish elevator, dedication of a new plaza, renovation of the Youth Room and church halls, reinstating the very popular Vacation Bible School, starting a new youth choir and dance group, successfully renaming the street in the back of the church as “Armenia Way,” the blessing of a Centennial Khatchkar brought from Armenia, establishing a green space next to the church after finally knocking down a house, and most recently dedicating a new playground for our children…..just to name a few exciting moments in the history of Holy Martyrs. A surprise video of congratulations from Fr. Abraham’s family in Armenia was also a touching moment in an evening full of much love and appreciation for Fr. Abraham, Yn. Karine, Evelina (11), Armen (10), and Mariam (almost 4).

During the banquet, clergy, parishioners, and friends had the opportunity to mingle and take lots of photos. For many, this was the first large event they had attended since the covid lockdown, and many people had not seen each other in years. It was inspiring to see so much love and joy in the room! After dinner, the attendees were serenaded by professional violinist and parishioner, Diana Vasilyan, with a variety of Armenian pieces, including the encore crowd pleaser, Artsakh, (one of Fr. Abraham and Yn. Karine’s favorites). The Malkhasyan Trio (Fr. Abraham’s very talented children) brought the excited crowd to their feet in applause with a beautiful rendition of Yerevan Erepoonee. It was a priceless moment of pure joy as Dr. Lynn Cetin present the children, our precious future, with sunflowers!

The parish gifted Fr. Abraham a new set of vestments made in Armenia, in honor of his 10th anniversary. The vestments – green, cream and gold, with appliques of the Apostles – were blessed and worn during Badarak the next day. The parish also honored Yn. Karine and the entire Malkhasyan Family with a special gift.

“We cannot forget that celebrating Der Hayr means celebrating the entire Malkhasyan family,” said Dr. Lynn Cetin. “Without Yn. Karine’s support and love, Der Hayr would not be complete. It takes a special woman to be behind the scenes guiding a pastor, during good days and challenging ones. We are grateful to you and your children for sharing Der Hayr with our community.”

Yn. Karine was presented a limited-edition Michael Aram foliated cross. The foliated cross has a personal meaning to Michael Aram. He states, “leaf shapes traditionally found at the tips of the cross is a representation that enforces the cross as a symbol brimming with life, potential and hope.” “This is the message of our parish,” said Dr. Lynn Cetin. “We wish you all continuous good health, the inspiration to continue your ministry together and much hope and love as you spread the Word of God, together as a family with our parish. May you remember this day each time you look at this beautiful cross.”

A draft “Booklet of Blessings” was also presented to Fr. Abraham during the banquet, listing all donors and congratulatory messages received in his honor thus far. Due to the overwhelming response to the Booklet, donations and messages will be accepted until the end of November. The Booklet will soon be finalized with the addition of the photos from the celebratory weekend. Over $21,000 has been raised in Fr. Abraham’s honor to date!