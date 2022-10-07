Pasadena Unified’s Armenian Academy First of Its Kind

PASADENA, Calif. (ColoradoBoulevard.net) —The Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) is not only celebrating Armenian independence this week [third week of September], they are celebrating the creation of exemplary Armenian world language programs.

It has been only two years since PUSD took a chance on creating the Armenian Academy at Blair High School, an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School. This program is the first of its kind in the world, attracting students throughout Pasadena and beyond. What has happened during those two years has been nothing less than outstanding, as students from 17 different cities have flocked to the innovative and tuition-free program, growing the enrollment at an impressive pace.

David Ibarra, former principal of Blair, an IB World School, who welcomed the incorporation of the Armenian Academy and who now serves as the district coordinator for Dual Language and International Baccalaureate programs, couldn’t be more pleased with the success.

“It has been extremely rewarding to see the Academy grow and expand so quickly. The Armenian Academy fits perfectly with Blair because of the International Baccalaureate program and alignment with the world school focus. I’m proud to say that the Armenian Academy is a staple of the fabric at Blair High School.”

Armenian Academy Advisory Board Chair Maro Yacoubian, who worked closely with the district to help create the program, sees a bright future for the community and Blair: “Our team, from the first day, was striving to reach lofty goals while others were paralyzed by the pandemic. We set our sights on creating the first International Baccalaureate Course in Armenian Literature in the world outside of Armenia and we did it. This past May, our IB diploma candidates tested and scored very well, including one a student with a perfect exam result.”

Norayr Daduryan, the lead teacher for the Armenian Academy, was instrumental in establishing the IB Armenian Literature Course. He worked to develop the curriculum and secure approval from the International Baccalaureate Organization and the University of California.