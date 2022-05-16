St. Hagop Armenian Church Annual Madagh Picnic in Racine, WI scheduled for June 26, 2022

RACINE, Wis. — This year’s annual St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church Madagh Picnic will be held on Sunday, June 26.

Although the church will again only serve the Madagh and Bulghur Pilaf as a drive up/takeout event (rather than their full menu offerings), it will continue with the Sponsor-a-Madagh Item Program for whoever would like to list their donation in memory of a departed family member or friend.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Zohrab Khaligian at khaligian@netzero.net. Similar to the 2021 Madagh, the church will print any donation and message received by June 1, 2022 on a Thank You card that will be distributed along with the memorial Madagh meal on the day of our event.

In addition, the church will post any donation and message received on its Armenian Madagh Picnic Facebook page. The goal is to ensure the church provides every donor with the proper name recognition for supporting this worthwhile annual event.

“On behalf of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, we’d like to thank you in advance for your ongoing support during such challenging times. Although once again we will not have the opportunity to gather all together as one big Armenian family at Johnson Park this year, our sincere hope and desire is that we can all symbolically ‘break bread together’ via our June event in order to carry on our amazing 84-year tradition of family, friends and Armenian hospitality,” said Khaligian. “We served over 300 meals last year.”

