Fr. Mesrob Parsamyan Elected as New Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

NEW YORK — Very Rev. Fr. Mesrob Parsamyan, Director of Ministries at the Eastern Diocese in New York, was elected as the new Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America during the first day of the 120th Diocesan Assembly on May 6. The assembly took place physically at St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral but it was actually a hybrid one as many of the delegates participated via Zoom.

The other two candidates for the position were the former Primate Bishop Daniel Findikyan, who has served for one term, and Very Rev. Fr. Mamigon Kiledjian. All three candidates gave speeches prior to the election.

Born in Armenia, he is a member of the Brotherhood of Echmiadzin. Fr. Parsamyan has held important posts in the church in Belgium, France and Switzerland. He has served as the director of Echmiadzin’s Kevorkian Theological Seminary and has been Vicar of St. Vartan Cathedral. Earlier, he was pastor of Holy Shoghagat Church in Belleville, Illinois.