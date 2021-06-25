Karabakh Churches Featured at Washington’s Museum of the Bible

WASHINGTON – On June 24 a presentation titled “Ancient Faith: The Churches of Nagorno Karabakh” was held at the Museum of the Bible celebrating the launch of a new online exhibition documenting the sacred sites of the remarkable sites of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the USA Varuzhan Nersesyan in his remarks highlighted this initiative and expressed his gratitude to all the organizers of the event. The ambassador presented the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and its religious and cultural heritage after the 44-day war launched by Azerbaijan, including the bombardment of Sourb Ghazanchechots Cathedral in Shushi and the demolition of Kanach Jam (located in Shushi) and Zoravor Holy Mother of God (located in Mekhakavan) churches shortly after the war.

Amb. Nersesyan highlighted this initiative as another platform to introduce the vast Armenian cultural and religious heritage of Artsakh to the international community.

During the virtual panel discussion Very Rev. Proto-Archimandrite Shahe Ananyan and Professor Christina Maranci presented the history of Armenian religious sites in Nagorno Karabakh, the risks they currently face and the need to preserve these irreplaceable churches and material culture.