[GOR]. Male. 16-18 to play 15. Seeking native Armenian speakers who are fluent in Armenian. Must be authentically of Armenian descent. Must have a driver’s license. Should be comfortable with improv. Gor is Mrdo’s son and Davo’s cousin. Rough around the edges and a little pampered. Can be a bit of a show off at times. SUPPORTING.

[MILENA]. Female. 13-17 to play 15. Seeking native Armenian speakers who are fluent in Armenian. Must be authentically of Armenian descent. Milena is free-spirited and has early teen angst. She’s a family friend of Davo and Gor. SUPPORTING.

[MARIAM]. Female. 40s. Seeking native Armenian speakers who are fluent in Armenian. Must be authentically of Armenian descent. Worked as an engineer, and is now a tutor. She could have either a quiet strength, or come across as indestructible. She is Davo’s mother and Armen’s wife. SUPPORTING.

[ARMEN]. Male. 50s. Seeking native Armenian speakers who are fluent in Armenian. Must be authentically of Armenian descent. Should be comfortable with improv. A civil and reserved man who works as a mechanic. The outlier in the family. Armen is Davo’s dad and Mariam’s husband. SUPPORTING.

[MRDO]. Male. 40s. Seeking native Armenian speakers who are fluent in Armenian. Must be authentically of Armenian descent. Should be comfortable with improv. Mrdo is the head of the household and owns it. A wild animal and chess grandmaster at the same time. Usually sports a tracksuit and Gucci sunglasses, which no one knows how he can afford. SUPPORTING.

DATES:

June: Accepting submissions & video auditions

End of June / Early July: Callbacks via Zoom with the director. Rehearsal: July 12 or 13, 2021 (1-day)

Shoot date: July 14-18, 2021 (5-day shoot) Shoot location: Los Angeles, CA

*PAID opportunity if cast.

*Production will provide travel/accommodations if talent cast is not based in Los Angeles, CA.

*All COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will be followed. A COVID-19 Compliance officer will be on set.

INTERESTED? HOW TO SUBMIT:

Please fill in application form at: https://www.jenniferajemian.com/carnivore

*The information you provide to casting will remain confidential.

Want to learn more about our office? Visit www.jenniferajemian.com Phone: 212-837-2343