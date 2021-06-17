Tomáš Palonder: ‘My Armenian Legacy Is Deeply Rooted in My Soul”

YEREVAN/BRATISLAVA — Tomáš Palonder, is a 40-years-old Slovak actor, singer and moderator. He was born in Moscow to a Slovak father and an Armenian mother. He graduated from the Department of Music and Drama at the Bratislava State Conservatory and later studied acting at the Academy of Performing Arts.
Since 2000, he has acted in a number of television series, commercials and was the moderator of the television show “Deka,” and later also of the live show “Dekabox.”
Today, he is best known for performing at the La Komika Theater, Theatre agency Mystik, GUnaGU Theater, the Aréna Theater and Teatro Wüstenrot, and as a former singer for two Bratislavan bands, Bruno Benetton and Love 4 Money.
He regularly lends his voice to characters in television and radio commercials for dubbing. He comments on documentaries in Slovak, English and Russian versions and occasionally moderates various cultural and social events. In 2010, together with Marcel Palonder, accompanied by Street Dance Academy, they performed as Palonders at the Eurovision Song Contest in Slovakia with the song Slová slov. Since 2019, he has been the voice of Radio Slovakia.
Dear Tomáš, I admire people with “art in their blood.” Your father František Palonder is a director, screenwriter and playwright, your uncle Marcel Palonder is a singer, musician and music teacher. Your becoming actor and singer was destined or in the beginning you wanted to choose another profession?
I naturally gained interest in the field of art thank to my family, always wanted to act in the theatre and make some music. It’s my life. I’m forever thankful to God, that I’m able to make living of something I dreamed about since my childhood, although I have to admit it is a very difficult path.