Monumental Project for Families of Armenia’s Fallen Heroes

By Florence Avakian
YEREVAN —They gave their ultimate sacrifice for our homeland, and for their devoted service, a grateful nation is showing them its appreciation.
“The Insurance Foundation for Servicemen was established in 2017 as a life insurance method which provides monetary compensation to Armenia’s heroes with a disability while they were protecting the borders of our homeland, and also to the families of soldiers who are missing or deceased in combat,” said Sona Baghdasaryan in an interview from Yerevan.
Sona, who is the program’s development director, related that the organization was established in 2017 following the four-day war in 2016 where more than 100 Armenian servicemen were killed. “It started as a one-man operation and grew to a group of ten to fifteen committed volunteers who visited families with mental and emotional needs.
“The families needed recognition, and had financial problems,” she noted. “At that time some of the donated funds came from the diaspora. It grew to a dedicated group of 510 volunteers in the last four years, and evolved into a professional institution from January to February 2021
Mandatory Employee Contribution