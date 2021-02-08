Diran Jebejian Sworn in as Fort Lee Ambulance Corps Chief

FORT LEE, N.J. (Fort Lee Volunteer Ambulance Corps Facebook) – On the evening of February 4, Chief Diran Jebejian and Deputy Chief Steven Curry were sworn in as 2021 Chiefs of the Fort Lee Volunteer Ambulance Corps at Borough Hall.

Founded in 1971, Fort Lee Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc. is a non-profit agency that has provides life-saving emergency medical services to the Borough of Fort Lee, New Jersey and surrounding areas. Its ambulances are staffed 24 hours 7 days a week by professional Emergency Medical Technicians who strive to provide the highest quality of care with compassion, care, and respect. Its motto is “We serve so that others may live.”

Jebejian, a deacon of the Armenian Church, serves as a parish council member of St. Leon’s Armenian Church in Fairlawn, NJ and has been a longtime volunteer for the Armenian Radio Hour of New Jersey. He is a former Armenian Church Youth Organization of America Central Council chairman.

Below is a brief video presentation from Fort Lee Today on the ceremony.