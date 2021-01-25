ADL and TCA Activist Makrouhi Koumrouyan (Kouyoumjian) Passes Away

BOURDJ HAMMOUD, Lebanon – Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL) and Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) activist Makrouhi Koumrouyan (Kouyoumjian) passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021. Services took place on January 22 at the Bourdj Hammoud Armenian cemetery chapel, after which interment took place.

Born as Makruhi Avedisian in 1927, she was the wife of ADL leader Hampartzum Kumruyan (1924-1991), who was former editor of the party organ Zartonk, former chairman of the TCA in Lebanon and veteran member of the Armenian General Benevolent Union and the Armenian Youth Association. He was an intellectual and educator, who used the penname Hrach Vahuni.

Together the couple brought up four children, Dr. Hrach (current chairman of the ADL Supreme Council) and wife Shushan, Vahe and Eleanor, Nora and Kevork Kevorkian, and Harout and Silva, who in turn collectively gave them 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren as of today.