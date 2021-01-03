  TOP STORIES WEEK   53
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
53

Week

Latest articles of the week
Senator Menendez with his new bride leaving Holy Martyrs Armenian Church in Bayside
Community

US Senator Bob Menendez and Nadine Arslanian Married

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
34
0

BAYSIDE, N.Y. (nj.com) – US Senator Bob Menendez and Nadine Arslanian were married on October 3, 2020 in an intimate and socially distanced ceremony. Afterwards, the couple celebrated with family and some close friends at a small outdoor reception.

Menendez previously was married and has two adult children and three grandchildren. He first met his wife, Nadine Arslanian, an international businesswoman from Bergen County, almost a decade ago at the IHOP in Union City. They reconnected years later at a political event and began dating.

Menendez spokesman Steve Sandberg said the couple bonded over “their shared interests of travel, love of family, pride for their respective heritage and ethnicity, and a mutual drive to improve access to quality health care and make lives better for the people of New Jersey.”

cutting the wedding cake
Senator Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been prominent in efforts over many years to get the US government to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Mrs. Menendez serves on the Hackensack Meridian Children’s Advisory Committee.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Texas Longhorns Name Steve Sarkisian Head Football Coach
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.