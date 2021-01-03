US Senator Bob Menendez and Nadine Arslanian Married

BAYSIDE, N.Y. (nj.com) – US Senator Bob Menendez and Nadine Arslanian were married on October 3, 2020 in an intimate and socially distanced ceremony. Afterwards, the couple celebrated with family and some close friends at a small outdoor reception.
Menendez previously was married and has two adult children and three grandchildren. He first met his wife, Nadine Arslanian, an international businesswoman from Bergen County, almost a decade ago at the IHOP in Union City. They reconnected years later at a political event and began dating.
Menendez spokesman Steve Sandberg said the couple bonded over “their shared interests of travel, love of family, pride for their respective heritage and ethnicity, and a mutual drive to improve access to quality health care and make lives better for the people of New Jersey.”