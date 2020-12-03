Sina Skates Is Winning the Hearts of Young Theatergoers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In the words of the Bard, the play’s the thing.
That is even true for children, for whom plays can be the means for understanding everything from morals to science.
Sina (Najarian) Skates, a playwright originally from Belmont, Mass., now makes her life in Alabama’s largest city. She has made it her mission to reach young minds to teach and entertain.
Her professionally produced, commissioned works at the Birmingham Children Theatre, have been seen by tens of thousands of children, parents, and educators across the Southeastern United States.
She currently lives in Birmingham, with her husband, 3 children, 4 cats, a dog and a hamster named Birch.
Skates attended Brandeis University and recalled that she loved her time there. “I felt a special connection to the school,” she noted, because the majority of the students are Jewish and shared the Armenian experience of genocide.