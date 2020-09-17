Aris Movsesyan: ‘The Smile Connects All the Things I Have Ever Done”

I have always been one of those people, who never complains about not having enough free time. I belong to the generation which had a different definition for an intellectual than it is today. My belief is that a person cannot be entirely fulfilled with one profession. All this does not come from great joy, but from a need for communication and the need to put your thoughts and ideas out there in the world. Imagine it as a pain, something torturing you. Once the cause of the torture is gone from your mind, comes relief and the pain disappears. I have always loved writing and consider it to be the medicine for life. As for film industry, I have entered that world by pure chance. For me it was a great privilege, that I, who am incapable of drawing anything, can bring words and thoughts to life through moving images on screen. And as for politics, I have joined the political scene in my fifties. Living in Serbia, politics was always a great part of my life, so finally I decided to become a part of it. Being an intellectual, I felt a need to actively help.

I assume dentistry is the most profitable of your professions. Do you practice dentistry now?

Yes. I live through it and for it. It is a medicine branch which has gone through the quickest transition in Serbia. Right now is the time to reflect on the state of dentistry in Serbia, in which direction it should further develop, and how to put prettier smiles on the faces of as many people as possible. You know, a smile is exactly what connects all the things I have ever done. A dentist will give you teeth to smile; a writer and a filmmaker will make you smile. Politicians can make your worries go away and therefore produce an environment where you can smile. Humour is something only people possess, so I made it my life’s purpose to put that human characteristic as a priority.

In 2006 you came to Armenia to the Yerevan Golden Apricot International Film Festival with your film “Aporia.” For some people with Armenian roots visiting Armenia is like visiting home, while for the others it was just another country they have visited. How was for you?

That was something very special to me. I would wake up early in the morning and just walk through the town. Yerevan seems to me to be the most beautiful in the morning. On one of my early morning walks, I came across an old lady, sweeping the doorstep of her house with a broom. She was turned with her back to me and for a moment I thought I was looking at my grandmother, who was, even then, already long gone. Everything was so surreal. It might sound corny, but through whole of my stay, I have felt like I have already been there. Everything was so familiar and close to heart. Of course, I realised that my father and I were not the only ones with big noses and thick eyebrows. I regret not speaking Armenian. This came as a consequence of my grandparents speaking Armenian only when they did not want us kids to understand what they were talking about. So naturally it was an amazing feeling to understand each and every one I have met on my walks through Yerevan, even without speaking the same language. I have always said it is no wonder we had Parajanov.

Is there something Armenian in your writings or films?