From left, Stepan Piligian, Pauline Getzoyan, Leeza Arakelian, Stephen Kurkjian, Alin K. Gregorian and Aram Arkun (Jirair Hovsepian Photo)
Arts & CultureCommunity

Panel on Armenian-American Press at NAASR

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
BELMONT, Mass. — An overflow crowd gathered on Thursday, February 13, at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) Vartan Gregorian Building for a panel titled “The Armenian-American Press in Perspective: Its Purposes, Challenges, and Future Prospects.”

The program was presented by the NAASR/Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lecture Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues and was co-sponsored by the Tekeyan Cultural Association, the AGBU Young Professionals of Boston and the AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter.

Aram Arkun speaks while the panelists listen. (Jirair Hovsepian Photo)

The panel featured Alin K. Gregorian (editor, Armenian Mirror-Spectator), Leeza Arakelian (assistant editor, Armenian Weekly) and Stephen Kurkjian (Pulitzer Prize winner, Boston Globe, and NAASR Board Member).

The moderator was Stepan Piligian, a member of the NAASR board, as well as a columnist for the Armenian Weekly.

After a set of three questions from Piligian, the floor was opened for questions, leading to a lively exchange. Each offered their specific perspectives regarding the press in general and the Armenian press, in particular.

Next, the three were asked questions regarding the papers’ content, audiences and coverage of Armenia.

Panelist Stephen Kurkjian (Jirair Hovsepian Photo)

The trio was later joined by Mirror-Spectator Assistant Editor (and Tekeyan Cultural Association of US and Canada Executive Director) Aram Arkun and Armenian Weekly Editor Pauline Getzoyan.

Opening remarks were made by NAASR Executive Director Sarah Ignatius and Director of Academic Affairs Marc Mamigonian.

A reception followed after the program in the Shahinian Solarium.

Marc Mamigonian makes introductory remarks. (Jirair Hovsepian Photo)

 

 

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

 

 

