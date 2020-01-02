Soul of Gomidas Shines Through a Glorious Christmas Concert at St. Vartan Cathedral

By Florence Avakian
NEW YORK — “The voice of Gomidas is the undisguised heartbeat of the Armenian people.”
Those are the words of one of the most ardent students of the beloved priest-musician, who preserved, shaped, and defined our ancient musical history.
New York’s St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral was aglow on Friday, December 6, with festive spiritual and folk music by the revered master, during a concert by the Gomidas Choir.
The evening went forward under the auspices of Bishop Daniel Findikyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America.
The Gomidas Choir celebrated its 61st anniversary with a memorable concert dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Gomidas’ birth. Before a packed audience, artistic director Kris Kalfayan (who has conducted the choir for 38 years) led the current roster of dedicated volunteer choir singers in a program of Gomidas masterpieces.