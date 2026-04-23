Cal. Armenian Legislative Caucus Asks Pres. Trump to Address Baku Detentions, Artsakh Refugees, and Armenian Genocide

As you are aware, Azerbaijan’s ongoing detention and abuse of Armenian prisoners of war is a part of a broader pattern of aggression perpetuated after the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War. During and after the conflict, Azerbaijan perpetrated egregious war crimes including execution of civilians, destruction of schools, homes, and hospitals, deliberate targeting of churches and other Armenian Christian heritage sites, and the arbitrary detention and mistreatment of dozens of Armenian prisoners of war.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation calls on your leadership in addressing this urgent humanitarian issue and ensuring that the Armenian unlawfully detained individuals are released and that refugees from Artsakh can return to their homes safely and rebuild their lives in peace. The protection of human rights and the dignity of all people are fundamental to the American values and foundational to the international rules-based order.

As California serves as the largest number of Armenian Americans in the United States, these atrocities resonate deeply, recalling what ancestors endured over a century ago as a result of the Armenian Genocide in 1915-1923. We acknowledge the suffering of the Armenian Genocide to reaffirm our collective commitment to stand against future ethnic cleansings and genocides and request that you do the same.

On April 20th of this year the California State Senate and California State Assembly are hosting floor sessions in remembrance of the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Genocide is a valid definition of the mass-killings and deportations of Armenians. We hope that you will join us in using the word “genocide” to provide historical justice.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. If you have any questions, please contact Natalie Bruton-Yenovkian at (916) 396-9738.

Sincerely,

Chair, Assemblymember John Harabedian, Senator Bob Archuleta, Senator Megan Dahle, Senator Maria Elena Durazo, Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares, Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens, Assemblymember Juan Alanis, Assemblymember Marc Berman, Assemblymember Lisa Calderon, Assemblymember Jessica Caloza, Assemblymember Damon Connolly, Assemblymember Robert Garcia, Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez, Assemblymember Heather Hadwick, Assemblymember Maggy Krell, Assemblymember Diane Papan, Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez, Assemblymember Michelle Rodriguez, Assemblymember Chris Rogers, Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo, Assemblymember Nick Schultz, Assemblymember José Luis Solache, Assemblymember Catherine Stefani, Assemblymember David Tangipa, Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur