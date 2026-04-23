Cal. Armenian Legislative Caucus Asks Pres. Trump to Address Baku Detentions, Artsakh Refugees, and Armenian Genocide

A copy of the letter follows below.
April 20, 2026
The Honorable Donald J. Trump
President of the United States
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
A copy of the letter follows below.
April 20, 2026
The Honorable Donald J. Trump
President of the United States
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20500
Sent Via Email and USPS
Dear Mr. President,
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation expresses grave concern regarding the ongoing illegal detention of Armenians in Baku, Azerbaijan and the unaddressed needs of more than 100,000 forcibly displaced refugees from Artsakh. While we thank the President for his efforts in the “Joint Declaration” of peaceful interstate relations in August 2025, Azerbaijan continues to hold Armenian civilians, soldiers, and former leaders of Artsakh captive, and occupy sovereign Armenian territory to this very day.
Detainees include prisoners of war, civilians, former Nagorno Karabakh officials such as Presidents, State Ministers, and the Speaker of the Assembly who have been held under fabricated charges and subjected to unfair mock trials and inhumane treatment in direct violation of international human rights laws. Refugees include women, children, families and the elderly. We commend the President’s plans for the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) connectivity project in the territory of the Republic of Armenia and acknowledge it cannot be completed without establishing peace in the region once and for all.
We strongly urge you to:
As you are aware, Azerbaijan’s ongoing detention and abuse of Armenian prisoners of war is a part of a broader pattern of aggression perpetuated after the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War. During and after the conflict, Azerbaijan perpetrated egregious war crimes including execution of civilians, destruction of schools, homes, and hospitals, deliberate targeting of churches and other Armenian Christian heritage sites, and the arbitrary detention and mistreatment of dozens of Armenian prisoners of war.
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation calls on your leadership in addressing this urgent humanitarian issue and ensuring that the Armenian unlawfully detained individuals are released and that refugees from Artsakh can return to their homes safely and rebuild their lives in peace. The protection of human rights and the dignity of all people are fundamental to the American values and foundational to the international rules-based order.
As California serves as the largest number of Armenian Americans in the United States, these atrocities resonate deeply, recalling what ancestors endured over a century ago as a result of the Armenian Genocide in 1915-1923. We acknowledge the suffering of the Armenian Genocide to reaffirm our collective commitment to stand against future ethnic cleansings and genocides and request that you do the same.
On April 20th of this year the California State Senate and California State Assembly are hosting floor sessions in remembrance of the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Genocide is a valid definition of the mass-killings and deportations of Armenians. We hope that you will join us in using the word “genocide” to provide historical justice.
Thank you for your attention to this matter. If you have any questions, please contact Natalie Bruton-Yenovkian at (916) 396-9738.
Sincerely,
Chair, Assemblymember John Harabedian, Senator Bob Archuleta, Senator Megan Dahle, Senator Maria Elena Durazo, Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares, Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens, Assemblymember Juan Alanis, Assemblymember Marc Berman, Assemblymember Lisa Calderon, Assemblymember Jessica Caloza, Assemblymember Damon Connolly, Assemblymember Robert Garcia, Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez, Assemblymember Heather Hadwick, Assemblymember Maggy Krell, Assemblymember Diane Papan, Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez, Assemblymember Michelle Rodriguez, Assemblymember Chris Rogers, Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo, Assemblymember Nick Schultz, Assemblymember José Luis Solache, Assemblymember Catherine Stefani, Assemblymember David Tangipa, Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur