California State Assembly Commemorates Armenian Genocide

SACRAMENTO (Alanis, Harabedian offices) — The California State Assembly on April 20 passed HR-97 (Schultz, Harabedian), recognizing April 24, 2026, as the “State of California Day of Commemoration of the 111th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923.” Assemblyman Juan Alanis joined the measure as coauthor with Assemblyman John Harabedian of Pasadena.

HR-97 honors the more than 1.5 million Armenians who were killed between 1915 and 1923, affirms the historical record, and deplores ongoing efforts to deny the genocide. The resolution also pledges continued support for educators who teach about human rights and genocide so that future generations remember what happened and why it matters.

“In Assembly District 22, especially in Turlock, I am honored to represent a large and enduring Armenian community whose history and resilience are deeply woven into our region and strongly supported by dedicated local leaders such as Deacon Daniel Aydenian,” said Assemblymember Alanis, “a respected faith leader and trusted advocate whose leadership has helped sustain and strengthen the Armenian community in our region.”

“As an Armenian American and Chair of the Armenian Caucus, it is critically important that we formally recognize the historical reality of the Armenian Genocide and pay tribute to the 1.5 million Armenians who were murdered,” said Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena). “As we reflect on this horrific injustice, we also celebrate the strength, resilience, and unity of the Armenian diaspora in California and our many contributions to communities across the state.”

California is home to the largest Armenian-American population in the United States. Many of those families trace their roots to survivors of the genocide.

“In California we are proud to stand alongside a strong and resilient Armenian community,” Alanis added. “Recognizing this truth matters — to them, and to all of us who believe that dignity, justice and human life must always be defended. We remember. We acknowledge. And we stand together.”