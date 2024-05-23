Mirzoyan Calls for Prohibition of Threats against Nuclear Facilities at Vienna Nuclear Safety Conference

VIENNA (Armenpress) — On May 20, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan took part in the International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS 2024) titled “Shaping the Future,” in Vienna.

Representatives from more than 130 countries were participating in the conference.

At the beginning of the conference, all participants observed a minute of silence in memory of the Iran’s high-level officials, including the president and the foreign minister, who died the day before due to a helicopter crash.

In his comments, Mirzoyan stressed that Armenia opposes proliferation of nuclear weapons. “As a committed advocate for non-proliferation, Armenia reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and other relevant treaties, alongside full compliance with IAEA safeguards agreements and additional protocols,” he said.

Much of his comments hinted at Azerbaijan’s threatening stance towards Armenia’s nuclear power plant, Metsamor, outside Yerevan. He also advocated for continued dialogue amongst nations.

“In the past decade, our global landscape has undergone significant changes marked by rapid transformations and the emergence of unforeseen challenges, including from advancement of technologies. In response, it is imperative that our national nuclear security frameworks remain adaptable and resilient to new and emerging threats. Fostering a broad dialogue, information exchange, and the implementation of best practices are paramount in effectively identifying and mitigating these evolving threats,” he said.