Promise Institute Hosts Symposium Dedicated to the Late Richard Hovannisian

In opening remarks, writer and filmmaker Garin Hovannisian, one of Hovannisian’s grandsons, noted that his grandfather’s history, “in between” that of his Genocide-survivor parents and his children who saw realization of the dream of an independent Armenia, was, in fact, the most dramatic history of them all. “All alone, out of context, and without precedent…he decides to stand against the tides of history, and believed that [through his scholarly efforts and advocacy] he could reverse the tides of history, inventing the field of Armenian History [in the U.S.].”

Later in the program, Ani Hovannisian Kevorkian shared, “I am overcome with emotion, and love, and gratitude to the Promise Armenian Institute, to Papa, and to you because I realize that he is in all of you and all of us. And I know that Papa is smiling, very humbly and beautifully … not because this is about him and not because we are applauding all that he has done, but because we are carrying on what he gave us.”

The event was enhanced by a musical performance of historic Western Armenian pieces by renowned folk singer Hasmik Harutyunyan, kamancha player Vardan Baghdasaryan, and UCLA graduate student and duduk player Armen Adamian.

Written tributes to Hovannisian were also sent by UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, UCLA’s Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Darnell Hunt, and by Cindy Fan, UCLA’s vice provost for International Studies and Global Engagement. In addition, a pre-recorded video tribute was offered by Dr. Eric Esrailian, chief of the Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and benefactor of the Promise Armenian Institute.

Among the many heartfelt reflections shared by former students, panelist and Glendale city Councilmember Ardy Kassakian noted, “What Professor Hovannisian taught me besides our people’s history was how to be unapologetically Armenian and how to be excellent in your pursuit… we were fortunate to have Richard in all our lives, so we have a roadmap to follow and a standard that was set, not just as it pertains to academia but in how to be an Armenian, an unapologetic pioneer.”

In closing remarks, one of Hovannisian’s sons, attorney Armen Hovannisian, reflected, “At the same time that he documented the past, his greatest success was in ensuring the prosperity and the progress of each of you here today and so many who are not here today… he is going to be known for not only memorializing what brought us here but also allowing us to have more clarity and confidence as to where we will be going.”