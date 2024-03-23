Azerbaijan Preparing Groundwork for Another Large-scale Escalation, Employing Disinformation

In line with this strategy, official Baku is employing a disinformation campaign, which includes the involvement of pro-government Turkish media outlets. They are “alarming” the public by claiming that France and Iran are “preparing sabotage” in the Armenian Syunik region, purportedly using thousands of so-called “terrorists.” This tactic mirrors Azerbaijan’s previous use of Syrian mercenaries during the aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, and is an attempt to smear Armenia with similar accusations. The primary objective behind these actions is to justify the occupation of Armenian territory and establish the so-called “Zangezur corridor.” Baku is laying the groundwork for a potential invasion into Armenian territories. However, unlike the provocations seen in 2021-2022, they are aiming to fabricate an information pretext for their future provocations.

Countering the aggressive and confrontational policy of Baku, the steps by the government of the Republic of Armenia to modernize Armenian armed forces and rearm them with purely defensive weapons and military equipment seem quite pragmatic. Restoring the military-technical and military-political balance between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the only guarantee of maintaining the current status quo and stability in the region. This, in turn, can lead to the long-awaited peace. However, attempts to present these reforms and the process of rearmament of a sovereign state as an “attempt at aggression” are further proof that the authorities in Baku have no desire to achieve peace and stability.

A significant positive development occurred with the decision of EU member states to establish the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA), granting the region an international presence. On February 20, 2023, Brussels, under the EU Common Security and Defence Policy, initiated the deployment of the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA). This civilian mission operates within the territory of the Republic of Armenia under a two-year mandate and currently comprises 103 international staff, with plans for expansion in the coming months. These staff members hail from EU Member States and include EU experts and monitors.

The deployment of EUMA is advantageous for Armenia and poses challenges for Azerbaijan. Tasked with monitoring the Armenia-Azerbaijan borders, the civilian mission goes beyond mere surveillance, actively documenting each provocation and development in the region. This comprehensive approach enhances transparency and accountability, ultimately fostering stability and peace in the area.

However, attempts at all negotiation formats and meetings with or without mediators suggest that official Baku, supported by Turkey, lacks the willingness to pursue peace with Armenia. The recent escalation on the border with Azerbaijan on February 12-13, 2024, resulting in the deaths of four Armenian soldiers, shows that Armenia is under threat of a new large-scale aggression. Following the occupation of over 200 square kilometers of Armenian territories in 2021-2022, Azerbaijan is now attempting to capitalize on the momentum by seizing more sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia. It is unwilling to return to the negotiation table with a positive agenda.

On the other hand, despite the abovementioned challenges that the Republic of Armenia has been facing since 2020, official Yerevan has repeatedly confirmed its commitment to signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan based on the principles of international law, with mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty. Also, Armenia reaffirms its readiness to take part of responsibility and contribute to achieving long-term peace and stability in the region.