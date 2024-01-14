We can single out several tripartite and bilateral meetings and negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan organized by the United States last year. The first tripartite meeting that year between Blinken, Nikol Pashinyan and Aliyev took place on February 18 within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, during which Blinken noted that significant progress has been made in the last two months.

Another round of negotiations was held by the US side between May 1-4 at the level of foreign ministers. The negotiations between Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov were held at the George Shultz National Training Center for Foreign Affairs. The ministers had meetings with both Blinken and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. While summarizing the results of the meeting, Blinken made a remarkable statement that the parties are “really within reach of an agreement.” This caused heated discussions that a peace agreement might be signed soon, but until now, at least, there is no signed contract that is known to the public.

The last negotiations of 2023 with US mediation took place between June 27-29. These negotiations between Mirzoyan and Bayramov took place again at the George Shultz National Training Center for Foreign Affairs. Blinken’s statements after this meeting were quite interesting as well: “I think there’s also a clear understanding on everyone’s part that the closer we get, the closer you get to reaching an agreement, in some cases the harder it gets, because by definition the most difficult issues are left for the end. But I very much appreciate the spirit of candor, openness, directness that everyone has exhibited. That is the way, ultimately, to reach understanding and, finally, to reach agreement.” It seemed that the final version of the contract would be ready soon.

Another round of the US-mediated negotiations were planned for the end of last year on November 20, but Azerbaijan refused to participate, in response to the statements made by the US Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien in the House of Representatives. In a statement, O’Brien noted that “We’ve made clear that nothing will be normal with Azerbaijan after the events of September 19 until we see progress on the peace track,” adding that Washington has canceled “high level visits” and stopped military and other aid to Azerbaijan. Armenian Ambassador-at-large Edmon Marukyan recently announced that Azerbaijan accepted the US proposal to hold a meeting of foreign ministers in the US in January 2024, expressing hope that Mirzoyan and Bayramov will finalize the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty. The Armenian Foreign Ministry actually refuted Marukyan’s statement, stating that “if there is an agreement to meet, we make it public.” Baku, in its turn, claims that the two sides have not yet reached an agreement regarding the date and the venue of the next meeting of their foreign ministers.

The regulation of Armenian-Turkish relations remains no less important and relevant for the USA. Having these relations normalized, the United States can expand its influence in the South Caucasus region, reducing Russia’s grip. However, there is not much information available regarding US involvement in this issue in 2023. But it is known that the US keeps an eye on the issue: for example, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan raised the issue of the Armenia-Turkey negotiation process in one of his telephone conversations with Ibrahim Kalin, the chief advisor to the Turkish president. In addition, during her visit to Armenia, US Deputy Secretary of State Erika Olson met with the Special Representative for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey Ruben Rubinyan, and according to official press information: “At the request of the guest, Ruben Rubinyan presented the details of the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.” This speaks to the fact that the United States remains interested in the prospect of the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.

Despite the seemingly positive statements of Blinken on signing the peace treaty in the upcoming weeks or months, Azerbaijan resorted to force in September 2023 against the indigenous Artsakh population. Amid this humanitarian crisis, Samantha Power, the USAID director, visited Armenia and Azerbaijan, accompanied by US Department of State Acting Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim. During her visit Power announced $11.5 million in humanitarian assistance. In addition, Power personally conveyed President Joe Biden’s letter, wherein the president expressed his and his administration’s support to “Armenia’s pursuit of a dignified and durable regional peace that maintains Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and democracy.” Similar messages were reiterated by Power during her visits to Armenia and in Azerbaijan during her meeting with Aliyev. Some time later, there was information that Azerbaijan was going to invade Armenia proper. According to some sources, it was Blinken who said that during his meeting with the lawmakers (the news was later denied by the State Department). However, considering the messages Power conveyed and Biden’s letter, one can conclude that there was indeed a risk of invasion which was prevented at least for some time.