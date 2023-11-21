Samaritan’s Purse Evangelical Christian Organization Provides Aid to Armenians from Artsakh with Mission Aviation Fellowship

Rick Emenaker of Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) was on vacation with his Armenian-American wife, Rebecca Hakimian Emenaker, during the Azerbaijani invasion of Artsakh in September 2023. Samaritan’s Purse asked whether he could help with its relief efforts and MAF gave Emenaker permission to stay after his vacation in October and early November to assist in these efforts.

He said, “I did do some of the distribution and helped with it, but my main role was actually to get the two DC-8 airplanes in — to get landing permission for them. I know all of the people in civil aviation, up to the director.” He also went out on the ramp on the aviation side, and help with the unloading and getting the items through customs.

Emenaker added, “I was in reality a point of contact for a lot of people because I know a lot of people. That enabled them to do their work a lot easier.” Emenaker explained that he understands Armenian fairly well as well as Russian, because he and his wife lived in Russia for eight years. He said he knows a lot of people in Armenia, primarily within the Evangelical community, as well as outside it, because he has been there 8 or 9 times in the last few years for various reasons.

He found that the refugees he spoke with seemed not to want to try to return to Artsakh again. Emenaker related, “The interesting thing for me was that many of them said, [when asked], do you want to go back to Artsakh, no, we are done. We are finished. Let’s start life afresh and move forward.”

He declared, “Without going into a whole lot, I think there is such an opportunity here, if the diaspora and many others could realize that this is actually an opportunity for Armenia to regroup and become stronger. You have 120,000 people, many of them farmers who work the land, hard workers, and they have big families. Many of them have 6 or 7 kids.” They are looking for work, and considering going to Russia, he said, but when talking to some of them, “they said: If we had a piece of land to work and grow we would do it. We don’t want to leave, but what choice [do we have]?”

Emenaker stressed, “Artsakh is gone. We don’t like it but we have to face reality at the moment. It doesn’t mean that in 20-30 years it can’t be back. I mean, things do change, but that is all philosophical. I just think there is an opportunity for Armenia now. If you want to keep the land, if you really want to make Armenia prosper, there is an opportunity for that to happen.” Here, the diaspora could play an important role, he said.