Anahit Manasyan
Armenia & Karabakh

Rights Defender Issues Report on Karabakh Refugees

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
24
YEREVAN (Armenpress) — The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Anahit Manasyan on October 10 published a preliminary report in English on the results of the fact-finding activities conducted at the registration centers of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno Karabakh, as well as the analysis of individual conversations held with displaced persons.

In the report, Manasyan summarized and analyzed the information obtained regarding the crimes and atrocities committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces, documented the evidence of forcibly displaced persons, targeting of ambulances, and violations of the rights of children and women. The cases of targeting civilians, as well as vital infrastructures, and the damage caused to the property of individuals were also presented.

The report, among others, is another summary of evidence and analysis that confirms the policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is also the result of a systematic policy of Armenophobia at the state level in Azerbaijan.

The ombudswoman presented recommendations to the state authorities regarding the improvement of the system of protection of the rights of the mentioned group of persons and the introduction of special mechanisms.

The preliminary report was submitted in its entirety to international institutions with a mandate to protect human rights, as well as to the competent state authorities.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
