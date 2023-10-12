  TOP STORIES WEEK   41
 

Tigran Avinyan
Armenia & Karabakh

Avinyan Elected Mayor of Yerevan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
34
0

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Tigran Avinyan has been elected Mayor of Yerevan.

Avinyan, representing the ruling Civil Contract party, passed a confirmation vote unopposed on October 10 during the new City Council’s first session.

A total of 37 city councilors participated in the voting. Avinyan received 32 votes in favor and 5 against.

Of that total, 24 from Civil Contract, 5 from Public Voice party and 8 from Hanrapetutyun (Republic) party) were in attendance at the session. The Public Voice and Hanrapetutyun did not nominate any candidate for mayor.

The Mother Armenia bloc and National Progress party boycotted the session.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
