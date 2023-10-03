All for Armenia Rushes to Goris, Kornidzor to Aid Fleeing Refugees

WATERTOWN — The pall over everything in the Armenian world in the wake of the loss of Artsakh (Karabakh) is not going to go anywhere soon. It is heartening, however, to see some volunteers step up and helping their brothers and sisters who have left their homes and everything they have for the safety of Armenia.
Among the organizations helping is All for Armenia, which since its cofounding by husband and wife Araz Kekejian and Matthieu Sahakian in the wake of the 2020 war, has focused its efforts on the Lachin border village of Kornidzor, the first village in Armenia from Artsakh.
Among the volunteers there are two repats formerly from the Boston area, Serena Hajjar Bakunc and Anais Astarjian.
Astarjian, 26, a graduate of Emmanuel College, has been living in Armenia for the past two years, working at the Office of the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs.
She has been at the border, in Kornidzor, as well as the closest city to the border, Goris, helping All for Armenia work with the Red Cross to help feed and care for the 80,000 or so who have poured into the region, in appalling conditions.
Astarjian, speaking from Goris on September 27, said she and other volunteers were in the center of Goris, where they were helping the displaced people get settled.