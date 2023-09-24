  TOP STORIES WEEK   39
 

Ananyan: A Cry for Humanitarian Aid, front (photo Anna Minaeva)
‘The Other Side’ Fashion Event in Milan Inspires Global Solidarity in Artsakh Crisis

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
MILAN, Italy — After a compelling and impactful showcase of art, fashion, and human resilience, “The Other Side” event in Milan has come to a close. Held on September 22, at the historical Palazzo Visconti, the event exceeded all expectations and accomplished its mission of raising immediate awareness about the deepening humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Azerbaijan crimes against the Artsakh population.

Ananyan: A Cry for Humanitarian Aid (photo Anna Minaeva)

The concept of “The Other Side” evolved to address the rapidly unfolding catastrophe in Artsakh. Fashion installations, initially intended for creative expression, became vital canvases that conveyed the urgency of the situation. One side featured poignant art installations, starkly illustrating the grim reality of the crisis, while the other displayed fashion items as symbols of hope, resilience, and the enduring human spirit.

Perfect Population by KL Allen: Man dies of famine (photo Anna Minaeva)
“The Other Side” featured a distinguished lineup of brands and guest of honor Krikor Jabotian. Brands and artists such as Ananyan, Antikyan Gallery, A.KAR by Adrine Karapetyan, Artuyt, David Ghahramanyan, Gayane Avetisyan, Hrayr Badlayan, Jhangrian, Just Black, Liana Ghukasyan, Noemi Mirata, Perfect Population by KL Allen, Saba Najafi, and The Muse showcased their contributions to the event.

Perfect Body vs. Mutilation of Female (photo Anna Minaeva)
The event highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Artsakh, with economic hardships leading to food shortages, forcing residents to walk long distances to access basic necessities like bread. Alarmingly, there has been a 30% increase in miscarriages due to insufficient food and the closure of hospitals.

Beheaded Armenian soldier (photo Anna Minaeva)
The devastating impact of the blockade was evident in the tragic death of K. Hovhannisyan, a resident of Stepanakert, due to malnutrition and protein deficiency. Azerbaijan’s prolonged blockade has inflicted suffering on innocent civilians and claimed lives.

Noemi Mirata in solidarity with Helen Dadayan (photo Anna Minaeva)
Love Triumphs Over Blockades: A Wedding Amidst Crisis

Amidst the crisis, a heartwarming story emerged of a young couple, Arman and Mariam, who celebrated their love with an intimate wedding despite the adversities they faced at the 7th century Hakobavank Monastery. Their story serves as a testament to the unyielding human spirit that was highlighted by an amazing bridal gown signed by one of the most talented high fashion designers, Krikor Jabotian.

Love Triumphs Over Blockades; wedding gown by Krikor Jabotian (photo Anna Minaeva)
“The Other Side” was put together by Art Director and Producer Tariel Bisharyan, Head Fashion Stylist Lucine Ayanian, Beauty Director Valeria Orlando (using VOR Makeup), and Set Designers Ania Khodabakhshian and Vedi Megerdici.

Shirin Tun [Sweet Home] Perfomance by Liana Ghukasyan and Saba Najafi (photo Anna Minaeva)
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
