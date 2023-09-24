  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
38

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenia & KarabakhCommunityOpinion

Pan-Armenian Council of Western USA Condemns Artsakh Occupation, Will Send Fact-finding Mission

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
1
0

LOS ANGELES — It is with heavy hearts that we address the recent occupation of Artsakh. Azerbaijan through an unprovoked military attack successfully realized its intentions to gain control of Artsakh, a region that holds deep historical and cultural significance as the cradle of the Armenian people. The indigenous population of Artsakh now faces a challenging and uncertain future.

In light of these new realities on the ground, the Pan-Armenian Council of Western United States (PAC-WUSA) reaffirms its unwavering commitment to stand in solidarity with its compatriots in Artsakh. The Council extends its full support to the people of Artsakh during this dangerous time, expressing deep sympathy for the challenges they now face.

In the name of its member organizations, the PAC-WUSA asserts an urgent demand for an unwavering commitment to the full implementation of all measures, previously declared and promised by official and governmental circles within the United States. These measures are to ensure the peaceful and secure existence of Artsakh Armenians on their ancestral lands. We emphasize the immediate necessity of establishing a humanitarian corridor for those individuals who may choose to depart Artsakh, always safeguarding their fundamental rights to self-determination.

In the days ahead, PAC-WUSA will dispatch a fact-finding mission to work in close collaboration with respected local and international humanitarian entities operating on the ground in Artsakh and Armenia. This mission will be dedicated to addressing the critical humanitarian needs of our Armenian compatriots.

Furthermore, PAC-WUSA calls upon US authorities to take swift and assertive action to effectively restrain the Azerbaijani dictatorship from its murderous acts, by among other measures, imposing significant sanctions. In this regard, we strongly urge the Armenian-American community and our allies to steadfastly support bipartisan legislation aimed at sanctioning the oppressive Aliyev Regime. This legislation has been introduced by Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, U.S. Senators Rob Menendez (D-NJ), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Alex Padilla (D- CA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Gary Peters (D-MI).

Lastly, we implore our community to confront the challenges that lie ahead with the spirit of Armenianness, unity, and unwavering commitment. We call upon all Armenians to actively engage with and support the initiatives put forth by PAC-WUSA and its member organizations. At this pivotal juncture, the nation’s interests and the well-being of Artsakh depend on the unequivocal support, investment, and wholehearted participation of each and every Armenian.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Pan-Armenian Council of Western United States

The Pan-Armenian Council of the Western United States of America was founded in Burbank, California in 2019 and is comprised of 25 of the largest religious, political, cultural and professional organizations leading the Armenian community. Through the Council, these entities strive to fulfill the organization’s mission statement, which is to implement and realize projects of a pan-community nature; to encourage and assist projects which advance the collective interests and the rights of Armenian communities across the Western United States; to undertake steps to resist actions and efforts which are contrary to the collective interests and rights of Armenians; to gather and apply the Armenian community’s resources for the benefit of the community’s interests as well as the welfare of the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh; to always be mindful of the collective health and protection of the Armenian community.

(September 22, 2023)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous What Next in Nagorno Karabakh
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakh
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.