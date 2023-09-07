US Lawmakers Congratulate Artsakh Parliament Speaker on Independence Anniversary

WASHINGTON — US Congressmen Frank Pallone, Gus Bilirakis, Adam Schiff and David Valadao have extended congratulations to the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) parliament speaker, David Ishkhanyan, on the 32nd anniversary of Artsakh’s independence marked on September 2.

In the letter, the US lawmakers said they continue to push the Biden administration to use every diplomatic tool available to stop the Aliyev regime’s ethnic cleansing in Artsakh. The letter said, in part, “We write to congratulate you and the people of the Republic of Artsakh on the 32nd Anniversary of your independence.

“The United States Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues offers our support and commitment to Artsakh on this celebration of over three decades of independence. We continue to stand with your people as they show incredible resilience in the face of widespread shortages of food, medical supply, and other essentials caused by Azerbaijan’s blockade of Lachin Corridor.

“To that end, we continue urging the United States to commit meaningful aid to the displaced families from Artsakh currently in Armenia and to those who bravely remain in your country. We also continue to push the Administration to use every diplomatic tool available to halt the Aliyev regime’s illegal actions that clearly fit the definition of ethnic cleansing. This ongoing humanitarian crisis has demonstrated the dire need for international actors to act and put pressure on Aliyev to return to direct negotiations with the democratically elected officials of Artsakh. Artsakh must be able to directly participate in negotiations regarding its future status and secure a durable and lasting peace.”