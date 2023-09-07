  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Armenian and US flags at the Yeraskh construction site near the area in question
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Three Killed, One Wounded by Azeri Fire

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
17
0

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — An Armenia soldier wounded in an Azerbaijani cross-border attack last week remains in critical condition, the Defense Ministry reports.

Three Armenian soldiers were killed and two others injured in Azerbaijani shelling near the border villages of Sotk and Norabak on September 1.

The Defense Ministry initially put the Armenian death toll at four. However, it subsequently revised the casualty count to three after one soldier, identified as Narek Poghosyan, was resuscitated in hospital.

He remains in critical condition after undergoing complex surgery, Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Tororsyan told Panorama.am on Monday.

In addition, Azerbaijani troops again violated the ceasefire in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on September 4, targeting a harvester in the Sarushen community.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces once again targeted a harvester,” it said, adding no one was hurt in the truce violation.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
