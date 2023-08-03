AMAA’s Avedisian School Holds Graduation Ceremony

YEREVAN — “Just as a mother bird soars her nourished, winged chicks, I wish you the same to you. Follow your dream, soar boldly. Don’t slack off, don’t hesitate, don’t be lazy. Study, work, be brave. Love and be loved. Appreciate study, work, wisdom…”

AMAA’s Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School Principal Melania Geghamyan’s farewell message to the seventh graduation of the School was touching. And in general, the 2022-23 academic year’s graduation ceremony, held on June 12, was full of love, exciting moments, special and unique, where representatives of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), philanthropists, leaders of Yerevan universities and schools, parents, and former graduates participated as honored guests.

Following the Principal’s message, a video presentation dedicated to the late and generous benefactor of the School, Edward Avedisian, was shown. It was impossible to watch the video and hear the gentle and kind voice of dear Ed on the screen without being emotional. Everyone’s eyes were directed to the philanthropist’s widow, Mrs. Pamela Avedisian, who, not breaking the tradition founded by her beloved husband, “continues walking in Edward’s footsteps toward Yerevan, to the Avedisian School.”

AMAA Representative in Armenia Aren Deyirmenjian’s message was meaningful advice to the young graduates on the threshold of a great life.

The graduation’s keynote speaker was former Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia Arman Tatoyan. His message was a challenge to become a wall of knowledge facing the Motherland.

Valedictorians Nare Bagratunyan, in English, and Maria Petrosyan, in Armenian, delivered words of gratitude.