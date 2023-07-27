ABMDR participates in two pan-national medical conferences in Armenia

LOS ANGELES — In early July, 2023, the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR) took part in two globally-significant medical conferences that took place in Yerevan.

From July 6 through 8, ABMDR participated in the Sixth International Medical Congress of Armenia.

Speaking at the event were ABMDR Executive Director Dr. Sevak Avagyan, Medical Director Dr. Mihran Nazaretyan, and Senior Lab Technician and Database Manager Alina Sirunyan. The speakers highlighted ABMDR’s latest achievements, not only in terms of matching donors for bone marrow/stem cell transplantation and research, but also helping patients in Armenia with state-of-the-art molecular testing for diagnosis and treatment.

Main partners of the Sixth International Medical Congress of Armenia included the Armenian Medical International Committee (AMIC) and the Armenian American Medical Society (AAMS). In his presentation, AAMS President Dr. Vicken Sepilian, one of the event’s main speakers, stated, “What we’re trying to accomplish through this global conference is to bring the very latest achievements of medical science to the Armenian homeland.”

ABMDR also participated in the Third Pan-Armenian Hematology satellite Symposium, which was held on July 5 in Yerevan. Representing ABMDR at the event was Dr. Mihran Nazaretyan, who spoke about the organization’s various areas of expertise and most recent achievements. During the symposium, a number of potential bone marrow donors joined the Registry. All event participants also received information pamphlets about ABMDR activities.

Commenting on the importance of the two medical conferences in Yerevan, ABMDR President Dr. Frieda Jordan said, “With their focus on scientific and technical progress, these events bring the global Armenian medical community together, for the very noble goal of promoting the health and well-being of our nation. It is an honor to take part in these pan-national events.”