Greek Lawmakers Visit Yerevan

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — On a working visit to Armenia, Members of the Greek Parliament Periklis Mantas, Anastasios Bartzokas and Konstantinos Zachariadis visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial, accompanied by Arman Yeghoyan, chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on European Integration.

Lusine Abrahamyan, the deputy director for museum works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute welcomed the guests and briefed them on the history of the memorial complex. She also referred to the history of the three khachkars erected in the Tsitsernakaberd area in memory of the Armenians who died in the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in the cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), Baku in the 20th century, and the stories of the five freedom fighters buried in front of Hushapat (Memorial Wall) during the Artsakh struggle, emphasizing the latest events and the Armenian Genocide.

Members of the delegation from laid flowers at the eternal Flame and observed a moment of silence in memory of 1.5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The guests also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, where they got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions. At the end of the visit, the members of the delegation made notes in the memorial book of honored guests.