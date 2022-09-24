Armenia Loses to Ukraine in a UEFA Nations League Soccer Match: With Videos

The current game started with a couple of close calls for Armenia, giving some positive vibes to the estimated 15-20,000 person crowd. However, the happy moments did not last long. Tymchyk scored a beautiful goal at 22 minutes. The halftime score was 1-0 for the visiting team.

The second half was considered one sided, with the visiting team scoring 4 more unanswered goals, and the game ending with a score of 5-0.

Armenia’s next game will be against Ireland, in Ireland, on September 27 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

After such miserable performances, the Armenian team’s coach Joaquin Caparros is facing immense criticism. He will have to make a decision about his career in Armenia at the end of November 2022.