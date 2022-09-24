  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Armenia Loses to Ukraine in a UEFA Nations League Soccer Match: With Videos

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
56
0

By Arto Manoukian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator/Abaka

YEREVAN — Two nations in war and turmoil faced each other in a Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Nations League soccer game in Yerevan on September 24 at the Vazgen Sargsyan Stadium. Previously, these two teams had faced each other in Ukraine, resulting in a 3-0 score for the home team.

Armenia and Ukraine are in League B Group 1 with Scotland and Ireland. They each had played four games before starting this new game. Ukraine had earned 7 points with 2 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw, while Armenia had 3 points, with 1 win, 3 losses and 0 draws.

The current game started with a couple of close calls for Armenia, giving some positive vibes to the estimated 15-20,000 person crowd. However, the happy moments did not last long. Tymchyk scored a beautiful goal at 22 minutes. The halftime score was 1-0 for the visiting team.

The second half was considered one sided, with the visiting team scoring 4 more unanswered goals, and the game ending with a score of 5-0.

Armenia’s next game will be against Ireland, in Ireland, on September 27 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

After such miserable performances, the Armenian team’s coach Joaquin Caparros is facing immense criticism. He will have to make a decision about his career in Armenia at the end of November 2022.

 

Armenians of Boston Unite

