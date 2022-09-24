Armenia Loses to Ukraine in a UEFA Nations League Soccer Match: With Videos

By Arto Manoukian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator/Abaka
YEREVAN — Two nations in war and turmoil faced each other in a Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Nations League soccer game in Yerevan on September 24 at the Vazgen Sargsyan Stadium. Previously, these two teams had faced each other in Ukraine, resulting in a 3-0 score for the home team.
Armenia and Ukraine are in League B Group 1 with Scotland and Ireland. They each had played four games before starting this new game. Ukraine had earned 7 points with 2 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw, while Armenia had 3 points, with 1 win, 3 losses and 0 draws.