Yerevan Exhibition of Aram Isabekyan’s Paintings

By Arto Manoukian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator/Abaka

YEREVAN — The 28th annual Tekeyan Awards ceremony took place on September 23 and concurrently an exhibition of the works of the painter Aram Isabekyan was held at the Ara Sargsyan Exhibition Hall in the Artists Union of Armenia building in Yerevan from September 22 which ends on September 29.

Numerous works from his career of many decades were displayed. The exhibition was curated by Osya Karamyan.

Isabekan was born in Yerevan in 1952 and graduated from the Department of Painting of the Institute of Fine Arts and Theater in Yerevan in 1976. From 1979 to the present he teaches at the same institute, where in 1990 he became an associate professor and in 1992 full professor. From 1994, he has served as rector of the Yerevan State Academy of Fine Arts.

In 2001 he was awarded the Movses Khorenatsi medal while in 2002, he received the title of People’s Artist of the Republic of Armenia. He has participated in more than 200 exhibitions in Armenia and the Soviet Union since 1976, and has had solo exhibitions in Yerevan, Paris, Aleppo, Cairo and London.