International

Turkey to Pay in Rubles for Gas

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
MOSCOW (Armenpress) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to start payment in rubles for Russian gas supplies to Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak announced this week, according to Ria Novosti.

“Gas supplies to the Republic of Turkey were discussed, which are supplied in a rather large volume, 26 billion cubic meters per year. During the negotiations, the presidents agreed that we will start partial payment in rubles,” Novak told reporters.

He noted that they talked about the transition to national currencies gradually, and in the first stage, part of the supplies will be paid in Russian rubles.

