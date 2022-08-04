  TOP STORIES WEEK   31
 

The memorial complex in the village of Talish in 2017 (credit: Ashot Minasyan) and as it appeared after vandalism and destruction under Azerbaijani control in December 2020 (credit: Kirill Krivosheev for EVN Report)
Armenia & Karabakh

Azerbaijanis Destroy another Armenian Cemetery in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Azerbaijanis have destroyed another Armenian cemetery in the occupied territories of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Footage depicting the act of vandalism committed by Azerbaijanis has been shared on Telegram channels.

The destruction this week of a cemetery in the occupied lands in Artsakh

Azerbaijan, meanwhile, has been hindering the deployment of a UNESCO mission that would document the cultural and historical heritage of the region and prevent the destruction of significant monuments.

Since the end of hostilities in the fall of 2020, dozens of Armenian cemeteries, churches, monuments and memorials have been destroyed by the Azerbaijani military.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
