Azerbaijanis Destroy another Armenian Cemetery in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Azerbaijanis have destroyed another Armenian cemetery in the occupied territories of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Footage depicting the act of vandalism committed by Azerbaijanis has been shared on Telegram channels.

Azerbaijan, meanwhile, has been hindering the deployment of a UNESCO mission that would document the cultural and historical heritage of the region and prevent the destruction of significant monuments.

Since the end of hostilities in the fall of 2020, dozens of Armenian cemeteries, churches, monuments and memorials have been destroyed by the Azerbaijani military.