More Diaspora Activists Denied Entry to Armenia

By Artak Khulian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Two more Armenian Diaspora activists from Europe critical of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have been barred from entering Armenia.

Massis Abrahamian, a leader of the pan-Armenian Dashnaktsutyun party’s branch in the Netherlands, and his 23-year-old daughter Suneh arrived at Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport on Monday and Sunday, August 1 and July 31, respectively. Immigration officers there told them that they will be deported.

“Words cannot describe the disappointment and pain I feel for being denied my homeland,” Suneh Abrahamian, who is also affiliated with Dashnaktsutyun, wrote on Facebook before flying back to the Netherlands.

Her father was still at Zvartnots’s transit zone on Monday evening, waiting for a return flight to Warsaw. He said he too was not given any reason for being declared a persona non grata by the Armenian government.

The government declined to comment on the expulsions, referring all inquiries to the National Security Service (NSS). The NSS did not respond to an RFE/RL request for comment as of Monday evening.