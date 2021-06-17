Cilicia2.0 Wants Diaspora to Be Protector of Armenia

The following call to arms is written by Ara Gavur of the US as an open letter to the Armenian Diaspora:

Dear Diaspora brother and sister,

Pain may twist your heart and soul watching Armenia sink in the circus of own clowns pretending to be politicians.

Shame may torture your mind watching them tear apart what’s left of our Fatherland while splashing in the puddle of own making.

Despair may overtake your spirit, as you feel utterly powerless and incapable of reversing the impending doom.

You may think remoteness is what renders you helpless.